Vitamin B12 deficiency: Canker sores could be a sign – three symptoms to spot

Furthermore, the sores that appear may be white, round, or grey with a red edge to their border.

Canker sores are just one symptom of B12 deficiency.

Other symptoms that can be experienced are:

• A pale yellow tinge to the skin

• A sore and red tongue

• Mouth ulcers

• Changes in the way a person moves or walks

• Disturbed vision

• Irritability

• Depression

• Changes in the way a person thinks, feels or behaves

• A decline in mental abilities