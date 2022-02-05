Vitamin B12 deficiency: Canker sores could be a sign – three symptoms to spot

Furthermore, the sores that appear may be white, round, or grey with a red edge to their border.
Canker sores are just one symptom of B12 deficiency.
Other symptoms that can be experienced are:
• A pale yellow tinge to the skin
• A sore and red tongue
• Mouth ulcers
• Changes in the way a person moves or walks
• Disturbed vision
• Irritability
• Depression
• Changes in the way a person thinks, feels or behaves
• A decline in mental abilities
