Vodafone Idea to foray in metaverse with UK’s Mobile Streams in Q1 2022, Telecom News, ET Telecom

NEW DELHI: The United Kingdom-based technology company Mobile Streams Plc said it will be launching gaming, eSports, and metaverse services in partnership with Vodafone Idea (Vi) in the first quarter of 2022.

The London Stock Exchange (LSE)-listed company added it is also in talks with India’s Reliance Jio for launching new services.

“Mobile Streams Plc is delighted to announce it will be launching new services in India in partnership with Vodafone India (Vi) during the first quarter of 2022,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Vi is a joint venture (JV) between UK’s Vodafone Plc and India’s Aditya Birla Group, which currently own 44.39% and 27.66% shares, respectively, in Vi.

The company intends to launch new services via its own app on Google Play Store to more than 273 million customers of Vodafone Idea, and it will enable customers to pay directly from their Vi bill through their Google wallet, as per the statement.

Initial games will be available by the end of the first quarter subject to approval from the Google play store.

“We are very pleased to announce the launch of our new services in India. To be able to market our offering to Vodafone India’s over 273 million customers is a massive opportunity for the business,” said Nigel Burton retiring Non-Executive Director.

Bob Moore, Non-Executive Chairman said the company has been able to build new revenue streams through telco relationships in the company’s legacy business.

“We are impressed with the strong experience and capabilities of the founding team at TWO in the areas of AI/ ML, AR, metaverse and Web 3.0. We look forward to working together with TWO to help expedite development of new products in the areas of interactive AI, immersive gaming and metaverse,” said Akash Ambani, director at JPL.

Jio Platforms, which houses Mukesh Ambani’s telecom business Reliance Jio, Friday said it has invested $15 million in Pranav Mistry’s deeptech startup Two Platforms in a bet to tap into new technologies such as metaverse, Web 3.0, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), and Augmented Reality (AR).Metaverse is another area where telcos along with big tech firms like Meta (formerly Facebook), Microsoft, Google are delving deep into.

Both — Jio and Vi’s announcements come months before the 5G spectrum auctions are expected to be conducted.

Airtel is also looking at gaming and AI/ML as future growth areas. The Sunil Mittal-led telco has conducted cloud gaming using the 5G trial spectrum allotted by the government.