Warzone 2 Ditching PS4 and Xbox One is the Right Move

As the next generation of home consoles has become the new normal, anticipation has been climbing while new releases trickle out. Despite this, many games are still releasing on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and though many new titles like Horizon Forbidden West are coming to the almost decade-old products, there’s no escaping the future of games like Call of Duty: Warzone that lie firmly with the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Call of Duty is a series that knows all about adapting to suit the times. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare revolutionized the FPS genre around the release of the seventh generation of home consoles in 2007, and Call of Duty: Warzone capitalized on the battle royale formula that gained traction in the latter half of the 2010s. Understanding the need to move on from what’s outdated is woven into the fabric of the franchise. A sequel to Warzone has been heavily rumored for a while, and though no release date is confirmed, some suggest it will be exclusive to next-gen consoles. Despite some inevitable pushback, this is the right decision.

Next-Gen Console Shortages

The scarcity of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S has many clutching to their previous-gen systems, squeezing every last drop of power from the dated hardware. Though the PlayStation 4 is still being produced, the Xbox One was officially discontinued in mid-January, providing an indicator the company is fully dedicated to the future. Releasing a long-speculated Call of Duty: Warzone sequel on the system would surely feel like a step backwards.

Finding a PS5 or Xbox Series X in the wild is almost impossible in February 2022, but there is a possibility this will change by the end of the year. As titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring, and Gran Turismo 7 look to find a home on previous-gen consoles, there’s a hint of displeasure among owners of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S since they won’t be pushing the limits of the new systems. Call of Duty is a series that doesn’t shy away from making huge demands of the platforms any game is available on, and squeezing the sequel to Warzone on a base PS4 would surely be too much.





Creating a Level Playing Field

At its core, Call of Duty: Warzone has always been about skill and understanding one’s surroundings. To be an effective competitor in any Call of Duty lobby – be it a team deathmatch on World At War or a solo attempt in Warzone – requires a fine-tuning of abilities and having a system capable of allowing the player to be at their best. The PS4 and Xbox One are more than competent running most AAA games to a high standard, but any sequel to Call of Duty Warzone will surely look to use up as much power as possible, and veteran players will rely on the graphical and mechanical prowess for any possible advantage.





It’s important that all combatants in Warzone have as much of a chance to succeed as anyone else, and the key to maintaining a level playing field may very well be to abandon older systems. It will isolate a substantial portion of gamers (assuming there are still shortages of next-gen systems when it releases), but in the process this will ensure that the experience is optimized. Warzone maps are meticulously crafted, providing essential cover, flanking routes, and distractions that are all pivotal in the quest for success. Even details like ray tracing and accurate shadow textures could mean the difference between victory or defeat.





The War Rages On For Call of Duty

If there is any truth to the rumors and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is releasing sometime soon, the possibility of it arriving before the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S become readily available is slim. In the meantime, Warzone‘s servers are going to stay populated for as long as the PS4 and Xbox One are functional, and with the systems already boasting a number of exceptional battle royale games the design isn’t going anywhere. Raven Software and Infinity Ward struck gold when Call of Duty: Warzone released, and the game is still seeing regular updates and expansions.





It’s hard to imagine how a sequel could advance the formula enough to justify a new release. Call of Duty: Warzone places more emphasis on frantic action and endless fun than other games in the genre, and allows for much creativity. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have a truly great battle royale, so replacing it and asking players to start their progression all over again would only be a disservice to what the original has accomplished. Reserving Warzone‘s sequel for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (as well as PC) allows for players to begin anew on a console that will have its very own title.

Though the thought may seem admirable, bringing Call of Duty: Warzone 2 to previous-gen systems would be a mistake. Ensuring the sequel is exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 may seem like a restriction, but allowing the developers to cut loose with new hardware would greatly improve the game’s quality. A next-gen update is needed for the original Warzone, but extending the same courtesy by inviting the sequel to aging hardware should be avoided.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

