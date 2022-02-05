Working Tax Credit and Universal Credit claimants due £1,200 bonus. 'Millions miss out' | Personal Finance | Finance





While you have to jump through a few hoops to get hold of this money, it is well worth the effort. You could end up with as much as £3,600 in your bank account as a result, giving you an emergency post of “rainy day” money.

The Government is keen to help those on low incomes build up their financial resilience, said Anna Bowes, founder of savings tracker service SavingsChampion.co.uk. “Everybody needs a cash safety net, and this under-used Government scheme can help you get it.” Money in the bank is a real comfort, especially if you have an emergency bill, say, for car repairs or a new boiler. Financial advisers say you should put enough aside to cover at least three months of spending in case of illness, redundancy or other problems. In practice this isn’t easy, especially as the cost of living crisis rages out of control, but the Government is lending a helping hand.

The scheme is called Help to Save and is designed to help people on low incomes build up their savings, by giving them a cash bonus as an incentive, Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said. It’s open to people who qualify for two key state benefits: Working Tax Credit or Universal Credit. “Help to Save makes saving much more rewarding, by boosting the amount you put away each month. Yet millions fail to take advantage,” she said. Under the scheme, you can save anything between £1 and £50 each month, depending on how much you can afford. You do not need to pay in every month, so if cash is tight, you can skip the odd month. Your money isn’t locked away, either. Instead, you can get your hands on the cash at any time, in case you suddenly need it. READ MORE: Nationwide to set raise interest rates on savings accounts this week

Coles said: “After the first two years the Government will give you a bonus of 50 percent of the highest balance you’ve saved. “If you continue to save into the scheme you will get another bonus after four years, and the account will be closed.” Any bonus you generate will be paid straight into your bank account, not your Help to Save account. The rules on bonuses are complicated, so visit the Help to Save section of Government portal Gov.uk to see how they apply to you. While you are free to withdraw your money early, this will affect the amount you receive in bonuses. That’s because Help to Save is designed to encourage people to build up their savings over time rather than spend them. After you open the Help to Save account, you need to use it. It closes after four years, regardless of how much (or little) you have put away. DON’T MISS:

If you pay in the maximum £50 a month for four years, you will have contributed £2,400 in total. Assume you meet the rules to get the maximum bonus, the Government will give you £1,200 on top. So in total, you have £3,600. However, saving £50 a month is a tall order if you’re on a low income, especially now. Help to Save could even backfire, Coles warned, as government rules penalise people on benefits if they have too much in savings. “If your Help to Save cash pushes you over £6,000 in total personal savings, it could affect your eligibility for some state benefits such as Universal Credit and Housing Benefit,” she said. So monitor your total savings pot carefully, but consider taking advantage of this £1,200 bonus if you can.









