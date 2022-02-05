Sponsored Video
'You idiot!' Jeremy Clarkson mocks 'Sir Lego Head' Keir Starmer for slamming PM over taxes | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV


“Why does the prime minister still think that the rules don’t apply to him? … Can’t the prime minister see why the British public think he is lying through his teeth?”

He added: “We’ve got the prime minister attending Downing Street parties – a clear breach of the rules. 

“We’ve got the prime minister making a series of ridiculous denials, which he knows are untrue – a clear breach of the ministerial code.”

He furiously concluded: “The party is over, prime minister. 

“The only question is: will the British public kick him out, will his party kick him out, or will he do the decent thing and resign?”





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.