'You idiot!' Jeremy Clarkson mocks 'Sir Lego Head' Keir Starmer for slamming PM over taxes | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

“Why does the prime minister still think that the rules don’t apply to him? … Can’t the prime minister see why the British public think he is lying through his teeth?”

He added: “We’ve got the prime minister attending Downing Street parties – a clear breach of the rules.

“We’ve got the prime minister making a series of ridiculous denials, which he knows are untrue – a clear breach of the ministerial code.”

He furiously concluded: “The party is over, prime minister.

“The only question is: will the British public kick him out, will his party kick him out, or will he do the decent thing and resign?”