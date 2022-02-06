10 Romantic Movies You Should Watch This Valentine's Day

The cinematic experience remains hard to top. Movies continue to showcase humanity with epic stories that collectively unite audiences. Each genre of film has its own advantages and setbacks, but there’s an evergreen quality to emotional love stories that explains why romantic films have never gone out of fashion. There are more indulgent examples of cinematic love stories, like with romantic comedies, but the genre has grown more nuanced and found ways to celebrate all kinds of love.

Not everyone is a fan of Valentine’s Day, but it’s a holiday that becomes a popular occasion to binge romantic movies and get extra sentimental. Here are some of the most appropriate and romantic movies to check out this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

10 They Came Together Is The Perfect Lampoon Of Romantic Comedy Cliches

Romantic comedies have so many well-defined tropes that the genre contains endless material for elaborate parodies. They Came Together is a masterclass in satire that savagely takes down the contrived nature that drives romantic comedies forward, while it also downplays many of these stylistic trappings in a subtle manner, almost as if it isn’t in on the joke. David Wain and Michael Showalter’s script is close to comedy perfection, but the effortless chemistry from Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd in the lead roles elevates it all to another level. It’s a hilarious movie that’s simultaneously cynical and romantic.

9 Palm Springs Gives A Mysterious Sci-Fi Twist To A Tender Love Story

One of the luxuries of having all these new streaming services is how more ambitious movies are going into production, including those that wouldn’t have been given a fair shot with a conventional theater release. Palm Springs is a genre-bending romance on Hulu that stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as two disaffected wedding guests who find themselves in a very trippy time loop predicament. Palm Springs’ overarching mystery is captivating, but it doesn’t shortchange its romance, and an endearing bond forms between Samberg and Milioti’s lost lovers. It’s encouraging to see romantic films take bigger swings like Palm Springs.





8 What If Is Such A Natural Display Of Honest Emotions And A Budding Romance

Sometimes romantic comedies need to reinvent the wheel to engage with their audience and breathe new life into the genre, but the opposite can also be true. Magnetic chemistry is ultimately more important than any wild premise. What If stars Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan as two people who become friends, only for Radcliffe’s character to pine for more.

These two vulnerable individuals bare their souls to each other, which is what makes the movie such a successful celebration of the little details that make individuals who they are. A natural script, thought-provoking dialogue, and natural chemistry all make What If significantly more powerful than it deserves to be.





7 Set It Up Rejuvenates Classical Rom-Com Conventions With Modern Energy

Romantic comedies dominated movie theaters during the 1990s, but they’ve become a lost art following the rise of superhero cinema and interconnected movie franchises. Fortunately, Netflix has become a decent home for romantic comedies that embrace a more nostalgic tone, yet still want to push these stories to compelling places. Set It Up fosters an unexpected love connection between two workaholic assistants, played by Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell. Set It Up is about these assistants’ attempting to alleviate their workload by setting their bosses up with each other; however, they gradually wind up in their own love story as they enter one another’s orbits.





6 Bridesmaids Is Just As Interested In Lasting Female Friendships As It Is In True Love

Bridesmaids is one of the biggest comedies to come out in the past decade. It’s been instrumental in making names like Melissa McCarthy permanent fixtures in comedy. Bridesmaids applies a critical eye to standard romantic comedies through the jaded and honest perspective of Kristen Wiig’s Annie. Bridesmaids does present a genuine romance for Annie that connects, but the movie is just as concerned about the importance of female friendships, and it’s careful to not prioritize romantic fulfillment over the bonds of true friendship. Writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo push this premise even further with their follow-up film, Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar.





5 Sleeping With Other People Wears Its Trauma On Its Sleeve

Cinematic romances often ask their characters to either accept or look past their partner’s faults, sometimes in a manner that accentuates the exaggerated genre stereotypes of rom-coms, but isn’t actually realistic or healthy.

Leslye Hedland’s Sleeping With Other People is such an important movie because it provides a sobering look at unhealthy relationships, codependency, and sexual addiction. However, against all odds, it still manages to grow into a sweet romantic comedy. This endearing tonal shift is also reflected in the movie’s leads, who are played by Jason Sudeikis and Alison Brie, who brilliantly toe the line between dysfunctional and romantic.





4 The Big Sick Finds A Moving, Modern Love Story In Real Life

Written by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon and based upon their own unconventional true love story, The Big Sick is a standout romance from the past ten years. Kumail and Emily’s love story begins in a traditional manner, but life throws several wrenches into their plans, both with Kumail’s disapproving traditional Muslim parents and the coma that Emily suddenly enters. An incredible story about acceptance, faith, and independence, The Big Sick is equally sweet and emotionally devastating. It’s the perfect modern romance for audiences that want something optimistic, yet don’t shy away from the unexpected realities of life.









3 Crazy Rich Asians Is A Groundbreaking Romance That Fights For Proper Representation

Romantic comedies are intended to connect with all audiences, but there’s an entrenched problem in Hollywood where predominantly white casts are the norm. Crazy Rich Asians attempts to dismantle this cultural hierarchy with a progressive romantic comedy that stars a cast that’s primarily of Chinese descent. The eccentricities of this love story are easy for audiences from any background to understand, but it’s also a pivotal movie when it comes to representation. It’s unclear if the film’s highly anticipated sequels will ever come to fruition, but Crazy Rich Asians still stands proud as a solo film that effectively accomplishes what it sets out to do.





2 The Kissing Booth Presents Struggling Teen Romance In A Believable Light

The Kissing Booth is one of Netflix’s biggest successes in the romance genre. The film stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney as it tells a relatable story about a late bloomer who falls for her high school’s troublemaker, only for it to jeopardize her relationship with her best friend, who happens to be her new crush’s brother. A lot of The Kissing Booth’s success has to do with Joey King’s phenomenal performance and the amount of depth she provides for her character. The movie’s success has resulted in an entire trilogy of Kissing Booth films on Netflix.





1 Valentine’s Day Breaks Down Romance In All Of Its Many Shapes And Sizes

Garry Marshall has established a prolific career as a filmmaker and innovator in the comedy genre. Some of the director’s final movies are anthology films that tell a series of connected stories as a way to emphasize the human connection that’s associated with holidays like New Year’s Eve, Mother’s Day, and Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day isn’t high art, but it’s a very easy watch for the holiday season that’s able to offer something for everyone due to its frenetic pacing and diverse cast that features the likes of Jessica Alba, Bradley Cooper, Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts, and Taylor Swift.

