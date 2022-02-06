He added that the presenters don’t receive a commission if a buyer decides to purchase a property.

When quizzed about show rivalry, he explained: “I never thought about it.

“We don’t get commission or anything. A lot of people have asked me. If my house hunters buy a property do I get commission? No, I don’t.

“All we do is show them the properties. We don’t get involved in the actual transaction of the sale.”

He added: “So in a way, because there is no commission involved, there is no reason to have a rivalry.”

A Place In The Sun airs weekdays on Channel 4 at 3pm.