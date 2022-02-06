In an entertaining back-and-forth series, the Boston Breach were able to close the door on a potential comeback from the Los Angeles Guerillas and win the series 3-2.

The win gives Boston its first win as an organization in its first-ever Call of Duty League match. The Breach held a commanding 4-0 lead in the final Search and Destroy on Berlin before Los Angeles brought it all the way back to 5-4, with Boston ultimately clutching up in the 10th round for the win.

“Our main focus leading up to this match was SnD, as our SnD in the Kickoff was really bad,” Capsidal said after leading Boston with a 1.11 K/D in the series. “It looked like we didn’t know what we were doing and we just focused on that and played really good today in SnD.”

Boston won both Search and Destroy maps today. Part of the reason for that is Capsidal, who posted a 19-9 statline game mode. The turnaround in the game mode is extremely impressive for Boston after last month’s Kickoff Classic, which saw the team be eliminated by the New York Subliners 6-1 in a five-game series.

The Guerrillas begin the season with a disappointing 0-1 mark, following up an early exit at the Kickoff Classic last month. It’s still extremely early in the season, though, and LAG will have plenty of time to find their footing. Despite the loss, the series could’ve gone either way with nearly every map being extremely competitive.

Huke had an impressive series before a disappointing 0-8 performance in game five. He had his most dominant map on the Berlin Hardpoint, where he went 38-25 and dealt damage exceeding 4,000. Beyond pure slaying, he won vital one-on-ones all over the map, helping Los Angeles force the series to a deciding final map.

There won’t be any time to get down about this match for the Guerrillas, however, as they are back tomorrow evening to take on New York at 6:30pm CT. Boston are done for this weekend and will be back on Feb. 11 when they take on the Paris Legion at 2pm CT.