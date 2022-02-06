



George Freeman, the science minister, announced that the Government is prepared to fork out £6 billion over the next three years to fund an alternative UK science fund to compensate British scientists for any exclusion imposed by Brussels. The Uk-EU trade deal agreed in January 2021 allowed Britain to “associate” with Horizon Europe as a non-member state. However, political disagreements over the Northern Ireland Protocol have led to threats by EU officials to rescind the UK’s Horizon “association” status.

Mary Gabriel, the Commission’s research head, warned late last year that an association deal would not be implemented until the EU’s current political disputes with the UK are resolved. British scientists face being locked out of Horizon Europe as a result. Historically, UK researchers have successfully secured substantial funding from the European Commission. Mr Freeman announced the Government’s plans to fund its own scientific research programme in an interview with the Financial Times. The minister said any British fund would be a “coherent and ambitious plan for international science . . . based on the elements of Horizon that researchers find most valuable – global fellowships, strong industrial challenge funding, innovation missions around tomorrow’s technologies.

“Outside Horizon we have the freedom to be more global.” He added: “Perhaps after the French elections and the resolution of various issues still being discussed around Brexit, association will be possible”. British scholars believe the Commission is holding science “hostage” to achieve its wider political objectives. They urged for progress in talks between the two sides before patience wears out. Martin Smith, head of the policy lab at Wellcome, the London-based biomedical funder, told Nature: “Association is being held hostage to the bigger political impasse of the Northern Ireland protocol. “Patience is wearing thin.” READ MORE: Theresa May ally says he ‘warned’ Brits of Boris Brexit & Protocol

“We have had four decades of planning collaborative research with colleagues across Europe. “The vast majority of UK researchers would feel difficulty in starting a new programme from scratch and being in competition with the prestigious schemes in the Horizon Europe programme.” EU scientists have rushed to support their British colleagues in their quest to be included in Horizon. Hundreds of EU science research bodies wrote to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this week to call for the UK to gain entry to Horizon.









