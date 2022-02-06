Bryson DeChambeau insists injury setback isn't from speed training, tells everyone to 'chill' | Golf News







DeChambeau has withdrawn from two events in 2022 due to a wrist injury and also missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open; World No 9 spoke via Instagram to indicate injury had come from a fall rather than speed training

Bryson DeChambeau is chasing a first worldwide victory of 2022

Bryson DeChambeau has denied suggestions his withdrawal from the Saudi International through injury was down to his quest for great speed and distance.

The world No 9 pulled out of the Asian Tour event ahead of his second round at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, having shot 73 on the opening day, with left hand and left hip injuries the reason given for his withdrawal.DeChambeau also elected not to play the PGA Tour’s Sony Open last month due to left wrist soreness, with the former US Open champion struggling to a tied-25th in the Sentry Tournament of Champions and missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in his two other starts this year. Bryson DeChambeau is chasing a first worldwide victory of 2022 The 28-year-old’s injury struggles have been linked to his physical transformation over the past two years and his swing speed training last autumn, although DeChambeau does not think that is the case.”Everyone needs to chill,” DeChambeau posted on his Instagram. “Yes, I hurt myself, but not from hitting it far. I slipped and fell this week on Tuesday unfortunately. “I know people probably [won’t] believe me, but that is the truth. I will be back stronger and better than ever in a few weeks. Thank you for your concerns and keep hitting bombs!! I will be back.”When will DeChambeau play next? Live PGA Tour Golf February 17, 2022, 8:00pm Live on DeChambeau’s next scheduled PGA Tour start is the Genesis Invitational from February 17-20, an event he has played each of the past five seasons and registered one of only two missed cuts in 2021. The eight-time PGA Tour winner is expected to defend his title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational from March 3-6, following his narrow victory over Lee Westwood last year, before featuring at The Players the week after. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Dougherty and Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley look back at the key moments from Bryson DeChambeau’s winning round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Nick Dougherty and Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley look back at the key moments from Bryson DeChambeau’s winning round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational DeChambeau has yet to confirm his pre-Masters schedule, although last season only played the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play between The Players and the opening men’s major of the year.





