Call of Duty Zombies Fan Remakes Five in Minecraft

Call of Duty Zombies has had a storied history, with Treyarch releasing over 30 maps since the mode made its debut in Call of Duty: World at War. One of the more unique maps the developer ever created is Five, and one Call of Duty Zombies fan has introduced a fully playable version of the map to Minecraft.

Five first appeared in 2010’s Call of Duty: Black Ops, and the map differentiated from others in a few key ways. For starters, it was the first to feature a guest cast since the Ultimis crew made its debut in Shi No Numa, as players controlled JFK, Castro, McNamara, and Nixon. While it was a launch map alongside Kino Der Toten, the map actually had to be unlocked by players and was not available from the get-go. To do this, players had to either finish the campaign or type “3ARC UNLOCK” into the main menu’s computer terminal.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Leak Details Season 2 Map, Wonder Weapons

Five took place inside the Pentagon, with players exploring offices, a large war room, and some creepy labs. As such, creating the map in Minecraft is no small feat, though Reddit user Stentorious has done an incredible job of this. There is a lot to appreciate about the work done by the Call of Duty Zombies fan, including the use of audio from the game. The reload sound for the M1911 can easily be heard, as can dialogue from the player and groans from the blocky Zombies. A point and round counter can also be seen on-screen.

After building some barriers, surviving some rounds, and using the elevator, players get to see the war room area. The Redditor also wields an MPL, showing that Wall Buys are fully functional in the Minecraft version of Five. One of the most mindblowing parts of the design is the working teleporters, as the player successfully implements even the most complex aspects of Five in their Minecraft design. The Pentagon Thief also appears, with the mini boss sounding just as threatening as he does in the actual map.

The gameplay only gets more memorable as time goes on, with the player showing how powerful a combination of Redstone and skill can be. More weapons are shown, like the FAMAS and Stakeout, while a fully functional Mystery Box and Pack-A-Punch machine are on display. If that was not enough, the player manages to activate “Won’t Back Down” by Eminem, the easter egg song from Five. A dream come true for Zombies fans, the player deserves every bit of praise that they are getting for their fully functional creation.

Fortunately for those that enjoyed seeing this content, Stentorious has confirmed that they are making more classic Zombies maps after Five. For Call of Duty Zombies fans that are interested, it would be worth keeping an eye on the Redditor’s future posts.

MORE: Call of Duty Moving Away from Yearly Releases Would Be Great for CoD Zombies

Call of Duty Zombies Fan Shows Off Wunderwaffe DG-2 Made Entirely Out Of Styrofoam One Call of Duty Zombies fan shows off a truly creative replica of the Wunderwaffe DG-2, making the Wonder Weapon entirely out of styrofoam.

Read Next





About The Author