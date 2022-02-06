Camping and caravan: The most popular destinations for 2022 - when to book | Travel News | Travel

Camptoo predicts some of this surge in bookings might be down to the unique experience renting a camper van offers.

Mr Bassett continued: “Renting a campervan is a fantastic way to get close to the action, and Silverstone has several official campsites located in its Golf Club, where visitors have access to drinking water, charging points and shower facilities as well as a number of restaurants, bars, and an on-site shop.”

Regardless of where Britons are hoping to book this year, they might be faced with crowds – and not only in the high season.

Mr Bassett explained: “We anticipate these locations will experience another tourism boom this year, and not just in the traditional summer season.