Chacun Pour Soi shines on return to favourite hunting ground | Racing News







Chacun Pour Soi bounced back to form to complete a hat-trick of victories in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown.Willie Mullins’ runner was on a retrieval mission after proving a bitter disappointment when last in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown in December.

However, back on familiar ground at Leopardstown, Chacun Pour Soi comprehensively reversed the form with Tingle Creek winner Greaneteen as he strolled to victory under Paul Townend.The 4-7 favourite was content to take a lead from Dunvegan in the early stages, while Bryony Frost elected to take the inside route in Greaneteen, racing alone throughout the Grade One heat.He was clearly in trouble at the third-last though as Chacun Pour Soi started to move through the gears, with Dunvegan and Captain Guinness trying to go with him.

But Chacun Pour Soi was just too good and he was well clear coming to the last, with a fine leap sealing an impressive return to winning ways.

Dunvegan was second with Captain Guinness third, with Greaneteen dropping right away to finish last of the five runners.

Chacun Pour Soi was clipped to 6-1 from 8s by both Coral and Paddy Power for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham – a race in which he was only third as the 8-13 favourite last year.





