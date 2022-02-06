Yellowstone finally broke through with its first major awards show nomination last month, and it’s about time, according to actor Cole Hauser. The show’s fourth season earned a nomination for best ensemble cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before that, the show’s only other major nomination was for cinematography at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.

“It feels like it is finally touching the edges of America. It seems like New York and LA are kind of paying attention, which is nice, for a lot of us to see that kind of acknowledgment,” Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, told Variety last week. “I’m just happy that Americans are talking about Yellowstone and that they love this kind of show.”

The actor went on to praise Taylor Sheridan, who co-created the show with John Linson and has written almost every episode of the series. “The topography and the landscapes have definitely created some interest,” Hauser said, noting that the show has created a boom in Montana. “But, ultimately I think it’s Taylor’s writing and the characters and the stories that hook the audiences.”

In January, Yellowstone‘s cast was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards. Hauser, Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Ryan Bingham, Luke Grimes, Jennifer Landon, Will Patton, and Piper Perabo are among the stars cited on the nomination. Succession, The Morning Show, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Squid Game were also nominated. The ceremony will be held on Feb. 27 and will air live on TBS and TNT. Yellowstone, Succession, The Morning Show, Squid Game, and The Handmaid’s Tale were also nominated for the Producers Guild of America’s top drama award for 2022.

“There’s no bigger compliment to an actor than being recognized by their peers,” Sheridan told Variety in a statement last month. “Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well deserved nomination.” Sheridan was also cited for the SAG Award nomination, since he often appears as horse trader Travis Wheatly on Yellowstone.

After the SAG Award nomination came in, Paramount Network finally renewed Yellowstone for a fifth season. That was a foregone conclusion, since Season 4 was its biggest yet. The finale scored 9.3 million Live+Same Day viewers, even more than the season premiere did. Yellowstone has also inspired the Paramount+ prequel series 1883 and the upcoming spin-off 6666.

Yellowstone centers on the Dutton family and their struggle to keep their powerful positions in Montana. The next season will see Landon and Kathryn Kelly promoted to series regulars.

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone,” executive producer David C. Glasser said in a statement when the show was renewed. “The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences.”