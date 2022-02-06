ConsenSys, a



Blockchain

Blockchain comprises a digital network of blocks with a comprehensive ledger of transactions made in a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or other altcoins.One of the signature features of blockchain is that it is maintained across more than one computer. The ledger can be public or private (permissioned.) In this sense, blockchain is immune to the manipulation of data making it not only open but verifiable. Because a blockchain is stored across a network of computers, it is very difficult to tamper with. The Evolution of BlockchainBlockchain was originally invented by an individual or group of people under the name of Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008. The purpose of blockchain was originally to serve as the public transaction ledger of Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency.In particular, bundles of transaction data, called “blocks”, are added to the ledger in a chronological fashion, forming a “chain.” These blocks include things like date, time, dollar amount, and (in some cases) the public addresses of the sender and the receiver.The computers responsible for upholding a blockchain network are called “nodes.” These nodes carry out the duties necessary to confirm the transactions and add them to the ledger. In exchange for their work, the nodes receive rewards in the form of crypto tokens.By storing data via a peer-to-peer network (P2P), blockchain controls for a wide range of risks that are traditionally inherent with data being held centrally.Of note, P2P blockchain networks lack centralized points of vulnerability. Consequently, hackers cannot exploit these networks via normalized means nor does the network possess a central failure point.In order to hack or alter a blockchain’s ledger, more than half of the nodes must be compromised. Looking ahead, blockchain technology is an area of extensive research across multiple industries, including financial services and payments, among others.



Read this Term software firm, announced the



acquisition

Acquisition means acquiring or taking possession or the securing of property, services, or abilities. To put it simply, it is the act or process of acquiring or gaining. You can acquire a work of art, you can acquire an ability such as speaking another language, you can acquire a business or shares in a company and you can acquire an accountant’s service. For example, you can acquire a new car. In a broad sense, Acquisition can mean the act of taking ownership or possession of something. There are many ways to acquire or to take the acquisition of property and services. How Companies Utilize AcquisitionsIn finance, the term acquisition is most often used when referring to taking control of a company. An acquisition can be either an agreed deal or a hostile takeover. Companies also may acquire units of a company, property, or other assets. An acquisition is when one business, person, or company purchases most if not of another company’s shares to gain control of that company. Buying more than 50% of a target firm’s stock and other assets allows the acquirer to make decisions about the newly acquired assets without the approval of the company’s shareholders. In finance, there are several types of acquisitions that one speaks of when referring to Acquisitions and Mergers. A horizontal acquisition is when two companies come together with similar products/services. Conversely, a vertical acquisition means two companies join forces in the same industry, but they are at different points on the supply chain.Moreover, a conglomerate represents two companies in different industries join forces, or one takes over the other to broaden their range of services and products. Finally, a concentric acquisition occurs when companies will share customers but provide different services.



Read this Term of MyCrypto, a market-leading Web3 wallet. Following the acquisition, ConsenSys will combine MyCrypto with its popular MetaMask wallet. MetaMask and MyCrypto will integrate their efforts under a shared brand to enhance the security of all their products and build a cohesive user experience across browser, extension, mobile and desktop wallets.

MetaMask, which has 21 million monthly active users, expects the acquisition to provide it with more platforms and widen its integrations. MyCrypto’s Ethereum wallet provides accessible and secure Web3 solutions through browsers and desktop applications. Currently, MetaMask’s focus is on general-purpose DApp interactions, and its non-custodial crypto wallet only offers web browser extensions and mobile apps.

Although the eventual goal is to integrate MyCrypto and MetaMask wallets, the products will remain independent under the same brand in the near term. The combined products will be headed by Taylor Monahan, the Founder and CEO of MyCrypto, alongside the MetaMask Co-Founders, Dan Finlay and Aaron Davis.

Dan Finlay, the Co-Founder of MetaMask, stated: “MyCrypto has consistently been one of the most reliable and intercompatible wallets in Ethereum, often shipping cutting-edge Ethereum features ahead of other wallets, while MetaMask has focused on general-purpose dapp interactions. With our talents combined, and our strong sense of shared ethics and goals for this ecosystem, I think we’ll be able to provide a wallet experience that is much more able to help its users make the best decisions through this rapidly evolving Web3 wallet landscape.”

Why Web3 Solutions Gain Attraction

The integration between MetaMask and MyCrypto comes at a time when the popularity of Web3 solutions has significantly increased. The appeal of Web3 is in its decentralized nature. So, instead of users accessing the internet through services mediated by the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple, it is individuals themselves who control and own pieces of the internet. Web3 does not require ‘permission’, and this means that central authorities do not dictate who uses what services. With Web3, there will be no need for intermediaries facilitating virtual transactions between two or more parties. Users will be doing such roles between themselves. Furthermore, Web3 protects user privacy better. One aspect of Web3 that is gaining a lot of traction is decentralized finance (DeFi), which involves conducting financial transactions on the blockchain without assistance from the government or banks. Meanwhile, a growing number of venture capital firms and large companies are already investing huge sums to develop Web3.