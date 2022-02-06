



Workers received calls about anxious, depressed and frightened youngsters, some of whom were too scared to go to school and others who couldn’t even bear seeing their own families. Many are now terrified of germs after the public health messages and will do anything to avoid touching surfaces. Eating disorders and addictions have also been noticed.

Jackie McIntosh, who has worked for the YoungMinds parents helpline for six years, said she has never known the service so busy with parents of youngsters whose problems developed after they were confined to their homes and “not getting out”. Her testimony comes as official figures show record numbers of children in England have been referred to the NHS for the most serious mental health problems. Some 409,347 under-18s were referred for specialist care for issues such as self-harm and eating disorders between April and October 2021 – 77 percent higher than the same period in 2019. The referrals data, analysed by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, includes the most serious and urgent cases where the child faces an immediate risk from an eating

disorder, self-harm or suicidal thoughts. There were also 349,449 under-18s in touch with NHS child and adolescent psychiatric teams at the end of October 2021 – the highest recorded. YoungMinds, a charity which runs a help-line that parents can contact about a young person in their care, found demand for its services rose 48 percent from 2019 to 2021 – with the top concerns being anxiety, depression and problems with school or school refusal. Ms McIntosh, 66, a mother of two, said: “Before the lockdowns there would always be gaps between calls.

“Over the past two years there has been almost no let up, with one call after another and people waiting in a queue. Some parents were at their wits’ end. They had tried everything and were really struggling. “There were parents who said their children just couldn’t cope with being in an enclosed environment and not doing what young people normally do. Children who already had a high level of anxiety became worse, but some also developed new mental health problems. “Of course children can appear to be resilient but they took so much on board and this does have an effect on them.” Ms McIntosh, from Bromley, London, explained: “Many parents found they could not cope, especially if their children needed specialist help such as those with physical or mental disabilities, including autism. They often did not get the support they needed during the lockdowns.” Pointing to the 100,000 children off the school register since the first lockdown, she added: “We had calls from parents whose children stopped wanting to go to school after the lockdown finished. Many children had problems sleeping and some fell into depression.” She said a lack of peer-to-peer contact left some children feeling highly anxious about socialising: “Some children coped with isolation and lockdowns by online gaming all night and sleeping during the day.

“Others became afraid of seeing other people, including one teenager who didn’t even want to sit with her own family and would get food from the fridge at night. She had no problems before the lockdown. And others became frightened of the school system, unable to face exams or exam halls because they had had no practice.” Another phenomenon she and her team witnessed was children developing a fear of germs. She thinks this was linked to powerful public health messaging on coronavirus. She said: “Some children, especially those who had obsessive compulsive behaviours before, became obsessed with germs. “Many parents said their children were engaging in compulsive behaviours such as excessive hand washing, not touching door knobs or refusing to touch food with their hands. This also happened to many younger children who didn’t understand the risk. They went into lockdown and now they are too afraid to go out for a walk or go back to school because they don’t believe the germs have gone away.”

An estimated 1.5 million children in England (15 percent) have a new or worsening mental health issue because of the pandemic or lockdowns. Some 2,000 children a day are referred to mental health services. Before lockdown, one in nine had a diagnosed mental health problem – now it is one in six, data reveals. Stevie Goulding, parent helpline co-manager at YoungMinds said lockdown and isolation had “manifested itself in so many ways”. She said: “Social anxiety, fear of loved ones getting ill, health anxiety about cleanliness and hygiene. Demand for services pre-Covid was already extremely high. There is going to be a lasting impact.” CAMHS is having to turn down up to 50 percent of referrals not deemed “bad enough” to warrant a referral. Supported by the Sunday Express, the charity is campaigning for a national rollout of “early support hubs” for young people in every community so they can get essential mental health help as soon as they need it.









Source link

Related