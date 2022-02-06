Frank Williams played vicar Timothy Farthing in the BBC sitcom and became a fan favourite through the show’s run time. Dad’s Army, a comedy about the UK’s Home Guard during the Second World War, aired from 1968 to 1977 and became a nationwide sensation. However, Frank has now revealed how he never got recognised in Europe, as the show “flopped” outside of the UK.

Touching on the show’s success, Frank revealed: “Dad’s Army is not a series that travelled widely. I did some plays out in Vienna, and I don’t think anyone had heard of Dad’s Army.

“I don’t know if it’s popular in Germany, I wouldn’t have thought so, we have just two German members in the Dad’s Army Appreciation Society.

“The great thing about Dad’s Army is it goes right across the age range, when I meet people, I get very shy children who get tongue-tied.

“Then I get parents and grandparents who watch it, it’s good family viewing, and it appeals across the generations,” he told The Daily Star.

