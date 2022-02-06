



Meghan Markle, 40, claimed to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that she “didn’t know anything about the family” before meeting Prince Harry. But royal commentator Zoe Forsey pointed out an unearthed blog post where the Duchess of Sussex discusses Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding to Prince William in 2011. Meghan has told Oprah: “Thank God I didn’t know a lot about the family. Thank God I hadn’t researched. I would’ve been so in my head about it.”

Speaking on Pod Save the Queen, Ms Forsey said: “It was a really popular blog post. My favourite blog post was when she blogged about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding having watched it as a non-royal.” Royal editor Russell Myers interjected: “But didn’t know anything about the Royal Family or who they were or who Prince Harry was. “I mean, come on.” Ms Forsey continued: “She posted about all the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding. “She said, ‘grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy, just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversations surrounding Princess Kate’.” READ MORE: Kate in stitches as rugby player details hands placement strategy

Meghan, who could be set to relaunch her lifestyle blog The Tig which she shut down when joining the Royal Family. The Mail on Sunday reported that the Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers has filed an application to trademark The Tig. Further unearthed posts discussed by Ms Forsey revealed Meghan’s 2016 New Year’s resolution list. Ms Forsey said: “I actually went back and looked at some of the stuff that Meghan used to blog about to see if it does come back, what we might have in store.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s social media was so successful that a royal editor has claimed Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William adopted one of their strategies. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English pointed out that the Cambridges hired the Sussexes social media guru in the Channel 5 documentary Kate: Our Queen in Waiting. Narrator is David Riley said: “In 2021, Kate and William launched their own YouTube channel.” Ms English added: “It was straight out of Harry and Meghan’s social media playbook and what’s been quite interesting is she hired Meghan and Harry’s social media guru and I think you can really see the difference he has made.”









