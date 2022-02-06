DP World Tour: Nicolai Hojgaard claims thrilling four-shot win at Ras al Khaimah Championship | Golf News







Hojgaard mixed two eagle and three birdies with a bogey and a double-bogey during an incredible final day; Dane finished four shots clear of England’s Jordan Smith to claim a second DP World Tour title

By Ali Stafford

Last Updated: 06/02/22 1:02pm

Nicolai Hojgaard claimed a four-shot victory at the Ras al Khaimah Championship

Nicolai Hojgaard secured a second DP World Tour title after recovering from throwing away a five-shot lead to win the Ras al Khaimah Championship.

Nicolai Hojgaard secured a second DP World Tour title after recovering from throwing away a five-shot lead to win the Ras al Khaimah Championship.The world No 100 carded a four-under 68 on the final day at Al Hamra Golf Club, seeing him end the week on 24 under and pull clear of closest challenger Jordan Smith. Hojgaard’s victory is set to lift him as high as 63rd in the world rankings, having been outside the world’s top 500 this time last year Hojgaard took a three-shot lead into the final day and extended his leave to five when he fired an incredible approach from the rough at the par-five fourth to tap-in range and made an eagle.The Dane three-putted from 20 feet to double-bogey the ninth and found himself two behind when he bogeyed the 12th, having taken a drop after a wayward drive, as Smith surged ahead after following a front-nine 32 with three consecutive birdies from the 12th. Live DP World Tour Golf February 8, 2022, 9:00am Live on Hojgaard drove the par-four 13th green and made birdie before producing another amazing eagle at the 14th, rolling in from 10 feet having found sand off the tee on the par-five, while Smith lost ground when he failed to get up and down to save par at the par-three 15th. Law was briefly within one of the lead after bouncing back from a bogey at the second to birdie the fourth and hole a 30-foot eagle at the driveable fifth, only to fall out of contention with three consecutive bogeys from the 11th and another dropped shot at the 16th. Smith was unable to add any further birdies along the closing stretch, seeing him set the clubhouse target at 20 under, only for Hojgaard to roll in a 15-footer at the 17th and add another birdie at the par-five last to see out a convincing win in style.Victory is Hojgaard’s second in ten appearances on the DP World Tour, following on from his breakthrough win the Italian Open in September, with the run of results also including a tied runner-up at the Portugal Masters and tied for fourth at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.





