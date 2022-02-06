



Mark Fuller filled his car with fuel at a Sainsbury’s petrol station in Plymouth, but when he checked his online banking, he was surprised to find a different cost. The driver said he had pumped £70’s worth of fuel into his car, even though £100 had been drawn out of his account.

It comes under new requirements by Visa and Mastercard, meaning self-service pumps can “reserve” a certain amount of money temporarily. This is a change from a £1 pre-authorisation taken from customers’ accounts to confirm that their card was valid before they filled up. Mark wants to warn customers of the new pay at the pump pre-authorisation. He said: “I normally get my fuel from Sainsbury’s and I normally pay at the pump to stop me going to the shop and it’s always been the case of putting your card in and they take £1 off your card. READ MORE: Parking tax proposals are a ‘shameless attack’ on workers and drivers

Drivers will be billed for the actual amount used with the funds returned. The pump will cut off automatically once a driver reaches their available balance, meaning they shouldn’t be taken over the spending limit or pushed into an unarranged overdraft. This system is being rolled out to major supermarkets, with around 60 Sainsbury’s pay-at-pump sites having already been adopted. Tesco has rolled it out as part of a pilot at a small number of its sites, with Asda planning to introduce it soon. On its website Morrisons said the changes came in from November 2021 and advises customers to pay inside the petrol station to avoid the £100 pre-authorisation charge. The Sainsbury’s website says: “Under new industry requirements mandated by VISA and MasterCard, self-service pumps at Sainsbury’s Petrol Forecourts will request a £100 pre-authorisation amount before starting the fuelling process; this is to ensure that customers have sufficient funds to cover the cost of fuel dispensed. “Previously, customers had a £1 pre-authorisation taken from their account to confirm that their card was valid before they began to fill up. “The exact cost of the fuel would then appear on the customer’s account typically one or two days after the transaction, which could make it difficult for customers to track available spend.” Express.co.uk have contacted Visa and Mastercard for a comment.









