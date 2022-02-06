



Maddie lived in Dubai for four years before she decided to relocate to Spain during the pandemic. She found a job as a teacher in the Valencia region, by Costa Blanca, and has been enjoying life there since 2020.

Maddie shared with Express.co.uk her top tips for relocating to Spain. She explained: “Top advice, do your research to the area! “Do you want to live on the coast or inland? Spain is BIG. “It can take an hour to go 20 miles inland as there are many mountain roads to navigate! READ MORE: Flight attendant shares ‘very important’ tip for elderly travellers

“What looks commutable really isn’t,” she said. Maddie continued: “What about the community? Expat or not? Mix? Easy link to airports? “If you can work online really look at the cost of working from home as you’ll need a non-lucrative visa etc, which means you will need to prove a high level of savings. “If you do get a job, this is unlikely outside real tourist areas without a) fluent Spanish and b) if you are from the UK this is doubly unlikely.” What do you think? Join the debate in the comments section below DON’T MISS

Maddie shared what her first weeks in the country were like: “It can be daunting moving to a new country but I always try and plan reasonably well so things don’t jump up at me i.e. car hire sorted, a place to stay (initially got that through a contact through work). “It was more stressful this time in 2020 as I had just relocated from Dubai and it was HARD getting out of there in one piece both with everything legal sorted and with salary due actually paid! “I was back to the UK for only a month and then out to Spain. Then a new headship with all the pressures etc of getting to know both the workplace and the community. “I spent the first few weeks both getting up to speed with work whilst chilling down exploring the community (helped it was hot and summer) after a really quite unusual and stressful few months of lockdown in Dubai. I bought a lot of stuff to add to the two suitcases I had brought with me,” she said.





Source link

Related