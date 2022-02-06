Sponsored Video


There were a few scares in the fourth round, most notably for Chelsea and West Ham.

But there haven’t been any major shocks since Middlesbrough beat United.

Results

Manchester United 1-1 Middlesbrough – Middlesbrough win 8-7 on penalties

Chelsea 2-1 Plymouth Argyle (AET)

Kidderminster Harriers 1-2 West Ham (AET)

Crystal Palace 2-0 Hartlepool United

Everton 4-1 Brentford

Huddersfield 1-0 Barnsley

Manchester City 4-1 Fulham

Peterborough United 2-0 QPR

Southampton 2-1 Coventry City

Stoke City 2-0 Wigan Athletic

Wolves 0-1 Norwich City

Cambridge United 0-3 Luton Town

Tottenham 3-1 Brighton





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.