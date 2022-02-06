There were a few scares in the fourth round, most notably for Chelsea and West Ham.
But there haven’t been any major shocks since Middlesbrough beat United.
Results
Manchester United 1-1 Middlesbrough – Middlesbrough win 8-7 on penalties
Chelsea 2-1 Plymouth Argyle (AET)
Kidderminster Harriers 1-2 West Ham (AET)
Crystal Palace 2-0 Hartlepool United
Everton 4-1 Brentford
Huddersfield 1-0 Barnsley
Manchester City 4-1 Fulham
Peterborough United 2-0 QPR
Southampton 2-1 Coventry City
Stoke City 2-0 Wigan Athletic
Wolves 0-1 Norwich City
Cambridge United 0-3 Luton Town
Tottenham 3-1 Brighton