Gmail is getting a huge new update next week: All the features heading to your mailbox

Gmail will be sporting a fresh lick of paint in the next few days. On Tuesday February 8 Google will begin rolling out a huge Gmail redesign which they first showed off last year. The Mountain View firm has called this inbound update ‘integrated view’ as it gives easy access to other Google services.

The Gmail update adds a new column on the far left handside which lets users easily switch to Google Chat and Google Meet.

Google Chat is the search engine giant’s answer to messaging service Slack, while Google Meet is a video-conferencing tool that rivals Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Given the huge number of people that use Gmail (1.8billion in 2021) this easy access to Chat and Meet could lead to huge uptick in those services’ user numbers, and a downfall in the amount of people that use rival services.

Besides easy access to Meet and Chat, the new Gmail update also brings with it other big changes.

The most noticeable one being a new colour scheme, with the virtually all white current default look replaced with a grey and white colour scheme.

Emails appear in white while surrounding areas which display user interface elements appear in grey.

The Gmail redesign also boasts updated icons as well as what looks like a more simplified layouts for chats, where instead of seeing the beginning of a message you can just see a user’s profile picture.