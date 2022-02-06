



Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake alleged that under-fire Prime Minister Boris Johnson still has the unequivocal backing of a large section of the public in the face of his party allegations and the mounting cost of living in the UK. Mr Hollinrake pointed out that Mr Johnson’s principal antagonists are in the media and “in Westminster” as he issued a blunt response to Tory MP Nick Gibb who called for the Conservative party leader to quit over his boozy party rows. Mr Gibb submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson, declaring that his constituents from Bognor Regis and Littlehampton were incensed by the “double standards” lockdown curbs which they had to adhere to while Mr Johnson “flagrantly disregarded” them in Downing Street.

But in an interview with GB News, he said: “Well, I’ve got great respect for Nick, he is entitled to his view. “I’ve got to say Nick’s view was largely prompted in his article from his constituents. There are lots of people, there is a lot of support for Boris Johnson out there. “It’s different in Westminster and it’s different in the media of course.” JUST IN Prince Harry and Meghan Markle branded ‘grifters’ on US talk show

But he called for the media, constituents and Tory MPs alike to play the waiting game, maintaining that there’s an ongoing police investigation which could prove to be the turning point in Mr Johnson’s career. And there is not enough “evidence” yet to suggest that Mr Johnson is guilty of breaking the law as he reiterated his point that the media should not have any bearing on a Prime Minister’s fate. He said: “I do not think we should have a Prime Minister removed from office in this country because of a media lynch mob!

“I think we need to go through this process properly. READ MORE London Stansted Airport shut down terminal: Police close roads in ‘medical emergency’

Mr Johnson proclaimed his desire to stay in post for another eight years, until 2029, as he set his sights on securing a new five-year term at the next elections in 2024. He said: “I am getting on with the job and I will do so for as long as I have the privilege and honour to serve in this position.” Britain’s longest-serving Prime Minister remains Sir Robert Walpole, who held office from April 1721 to February 1742. Margaret Thatcher holds the accolade for longevity for the 20th century, after remaining in power for 11 years from 1979 to 1990. But if Mr Johnson will succeed in his mission to complete a ten-year stint in Downing Street No10, a feat which looks unlikely at the moment, he would leapfrog his three previous predecessors Theresa May, David Cameron and Gordon Brown while equalling Sir Tony Blair’s ten years in charge from 1997 to 2007.









