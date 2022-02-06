Sponsored Video


I had no idea a photograph of Vincent van Gogh even existed.

1.

Here’s how Susan B. Anthony looks in my head when someone mentions her:


Underwood Archives / Getty Images

But here’s what she looked like when she was younger:


Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group / Underwood Archives / Getty Images

2.

Here’s how Abraham Lincoln looks in my head when someone mentions him:


Alexander Gardner / Getty Images

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


Stocktrek Images, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Alexander Gardner / Getty Images / Stocktrek Images, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

3.

Here’s how Jackie Robinson looks in my head when someone mentions him:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


Hulton Archive / Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty / Hulton Archive

4.

Here’s how Thomas Edison looks in my head when someone mentions him:


George Rinhart / Corbis via Getty Images

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / George Rinhart / Corbis via Getty Images

5.

Here’s how Mahatma Gandhi looks in my head when someone mentions him:


Dinodia Photos / Getty Images

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Dinodia Photos / Getty Images / Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

6.

Here’s how Vincent van Gogh looks in my head when someone mentions him:


Heritage Images / Getty Images

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


Science History Images / Alamy Stock Photo

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Heritage Images / Getty Images / Science History Images / Alamy Stock Photo

7.

Here’s how Richard Nixon looks in my head when someone mentions him:

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Keystone / Getty Images / Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

8.

Here’s how Eva Perón looks in my head when someone mentions her:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

Here’s what she looked like when she was younger:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

9.

Here’s how Marie Antoinette looks in my head when someone mentions her:


Heritage Images / Getty Images

Here’s what she looked like when she was younger:


Photo 12 / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Heritage Images / Getty Images / Photo 12 / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

10.

Here’s how Che Guevara looks in my head when someone mentions him:


Afp / AFP via Getty Images

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:

I made this so you don’t have to scroll:


Afp / AFP via Getty Images / Apic

11.

Here’s how Teddy Roosevelt looks in my head when someone mentions him:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

This is what he looked like when he was younger:


Smith Collection / Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Smith Collection / Getty Images

12.

Here’s how Marie Curie looks in my head when someone mentions her:


Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Here’s what she looked like when she was younger:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Hulton Archive / Getty Images / Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

13.

Here’s how Maya Angelou looks in my head when someone mentions her:


Aaron Rapoport / Corbis via Getty Images

Here’s what she looked like when she was younger:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

I made this so you don’t have to scroll:


Michael Ochs Archives / Aaron Rapoport / Corbis via Getty Images

14.

Here’s how Charles Darwin looks in my head when someone mentions him:


General Photographic Agency / Getty Images

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


Graphicaartis / Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


General Photographic Agency / Getty Images / Graphicaartis

15.

Here’s how Muhammad Ali looks in my head when someone mentions him:


Kevin Winter/ImageDirect / Getty

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty

I made this so you don’t have to scroll:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty / Kevin Winter / ImageDirect

16.

Here’s how Albert Einstein looks in my head when someone mentions him:


Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Donaldson Collection / Getty Images / Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

17.

Here’s how Frederick Douglass looks in my head when someone mentions him:


Anthony Barboza / Getty Images

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


Graphic House / Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll:


Graphic House / Anthony Barboza / Getty Images

18.

Here’s how Eleanor Roosevelt looks in my head when someone mentions her:


Universalimagesgroup / Getty Images

Here’s what she looked like when she was younger:


Historical / Corbis via Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Universalimagesgroup / Getty Images / Historical / Corbis via Getty Images

19.

Here’s how Mark Twain looks in my head when someone mentions him:


Library Of Congress / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


Historical / Corbis via Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Library Of Congress / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images / Historical / Corbis

20.

Here’s how Anna May Wong looks in my head when someone mentions her:


John Kobal Foundation / Getty Images

Here’s what she looked like when she was younger:


General Photographic Agency / Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll:


John Kobal Foundation / General Photographic Agency / Getty Images /

21.

Here’s how JFK looks in my head when someone mentions him:


Fabian Bachrach / Getty Images

This is what he looked like when he was younger:


Hulton Archive / Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Fabian Bachrach / Getty Images / Hulton Archive

22.

Here’s how Winston Churchill looks in my head when someone mentions him:

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


Culture Club / Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Keystone / Getty Images / Culture Club

23.

Here’s how Salvador Dalí looks in my head when someone mentions him:


Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Apic / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

24.

Here’s how Sigmund Freud looks in my head when someone mentions him:

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


Hulton Archive / Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

25.

Here’s how Ernest Hemingway looks in my head when someone mentions him:


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori via Getty Images

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori via Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori via Getty Images

26.

Here’s how Nelson Mandela looks in my head when someone mentions him:


Per-anders Pettersson / Getty Images

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


GL Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Per-anders Pettersson / Getty Images / GL Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

27.

Here’s how Napoleon Bonaparte looks in my head when someone mentions him:

Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:


Hulton Archive / Getty Images

I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Imagno / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

28.

Finally, here’s the picture that comes to my head when someone mentions Queen Elizabeth:


Samir Hussein / WireImage

Here’s a picture of her when she was younger:


Hulton Archive / Getty Images

You already know what I did…I made this so you don’t have to scroll back and forth:


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Hulton Archive / Getty Images



