I had no idea a photograph of Vincent van Gogh even existed.
1.
Here’s how Susan B. Anthony looks in my head when someone mentions her:
But here’s what she looked like when she was younger:
1.
2.
Here’s how Abraham Lincoln looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
2.
3.
Here’s how Jackie Robinson looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
3.
4.
Here’s how Thomas Edison looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
4.
5.
Here’s how Mahatma Gandhi looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
5.
6.
Here’s how Vincent van Gogh looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
6.
7.
Here’s how Richard Nixon looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
7.
8.
Here’s how Eva Perón looks in my head when someone mentions her:
Here’s what she looked like when she was younger:
8.
9.
Here’s how Marie Antoinette looks in my head when someone mentions her:
Here’s what she looked like when she was younger:
9.
10.
Here’s how Che Guevara looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
10.
11.
Here’s how Teddy Roosevelt looks in my head when someone mentions him:
This is what he looked like when he was younger:
11.
12.
Here’s how Marie Curie looks in my head when someone mentions her:
Here’s what she looked like when she was younger:
12.
13.
Here’s how Maya Angelou looks in my head when someone mentions her:
Here’s what she looked like when she was younger:
13.
14.
Here’s how Charles Darwin looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
14.
15.
Here’s how Muhammad Ali looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
15.
16.
Here’s how Albert Einstein looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
16.
17.
Here’s how Frederick Douglass looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
17.
18.
Here’s how Eleanor Roosevelt looks in my head when someone mentions her:
Here’s what she looked like when she was younger:
18.
19.
Here’s how Mark Twain looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
19.
20.
Here’s how Anna May Wong looks in my head when someone mentions her:
Here’s what she looked like when she was younger:
20.
21.
Here’s how JFK looks in my head when someone mentions him:
This is what he looked like when he was younger:
21.
22.
Here’s how Winston Churchill looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
22.
23.
Here’s how Salvador Dalí looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
23.
24.
Here’s how Sigmund Freud looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
24.
25.
Here’s how Ernest Hemingway looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
25.
26.
Here’s how Nelson Mandela looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
26.
27.
Here’s how Napoleon Bonaparte looks in my head when someone mentions him:
Here’s what he looked like when he was younger:
27.
28.
Finally, here’s the picture that comes to my head when someone mentions Queen Elizabeth:
Here’s a picture of her when she was younger:
28.