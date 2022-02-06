Stephen Mulhern took on presenting duties on Saturday night’s Dancing on Ice for the very first time as Phillip Schofield isolates at home after testing positive for Covid. Joining Holly Willoughby at the beginning of the ITV show, the pair explained Phillip’s absence before welcoming the four judges to their seats. However, it wasn’t the introductions which piqued viewers’ interest, but rather the duo’s wardrobe choices.

Stephen had opted for a black three-piece suit complete with a white shirt and black tie for his debut outfit.

While Holly looked elegant in an all-black dress and white necklace.

However, with both donning predominantly black attires, many fans joked they looked better suited to attend a funeral than front the skating contest.

On Twitter, user @I_Am_KenBarlow said: “#DancingOnIce But why are they dressed for a funeral?”

READ MORE: Phillip Schofield apologises to Holly Willoughby for This Morning news