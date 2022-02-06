Stephen Mulhern took on presenting duties on Saturday night’s Dancing on Ice for the very first time as Phillip Schofield isolates at home after testing positive for Covid. Joining Holly Willoughby at the beginning of the ITV show, the pair explained Phillip’s absence before welcoming the four judges to their seats. However, it wasn’t the introductions which piqued viewers’ interest, but rather the duo’s wardrobe choices.
Stephen had opted for a black three-piece suit complete with a white shirt and black tie for his debut outfit.
While Holly looked elegant in an all-black dress and white necklace.
However, with both donning predominantly black attires, many fans joked they looked better suited to attend a funeral than front the skating contest.
On Twitter, user @I_Am_KenBarlow said: “#DancingOnIce But why are they dressed for a funeral?”
Mark Rutter agreed: “Holly and Stephen must be going to a funeral after the show. #dancingonice.”
While @ImogenJoyx queried: “F****g hell, whose funeral is it?? #DOI #DancingOnIce.”
Sophie-Bea Holmes echoed: “I mean, of course they look great as always. But. Why are Holly & Stephen dressed for a funeral pls? #DancingOnIce @dancingonice.”
And @Just_Lisa_x also weighed in: “These 2 look like they’ve come straight from a funeral #DancingOnIce.”
And right away, Holly then turned her attention to her new co-host, Stephen.
“However… the lovely Stephen Mulhern has stepped in to save the day,” she excitably said as the DOI crowd cheered.
“Yes! I am here guys!” Stephen shouted before he joked: “Thank you, thank you… please, don’t stop.”
Holly let out a laugh before Stephen revealed this wasn’t the first time the pair had fronted a show together.
“Can you believe it’s been 16 years since we worked together on kids’ TV?” he asked.
“I know,” Holly replied. “Saturday mornings we used to do, and we’re sort of grown-up now! Look at us doing proper big telly!”
Stephen spotted the perfect chance for a joke as he then quipped: “Yeah, back by no popular demand.”
Dancing on Ice continues Sundays at 6pm on ITV.