According to Harvard University, it could. This is because, says Dr Adolph Hutter, “the higher temperatures in a warm tub…cause your blood vessels to dilate, which lowers blood pressure”. Furthermore, in a hot tub “the volume of blood in your heart pumps will also rise…as a result of the pressure of the water on the body, which increases the heart’s workload” continues Dr Hutter. What does this mean from a statistical standpoint?
In a study conducted in Japan of more than 30,000 people, they found “compared with people who took baths less than twice a week, those who took baths nearly every day had a 28 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease”.
Additionally, the study also found that those who bathed every day had “a 26 percent lower risk of stroke…after researchers adjusted the findings for other factors that affect heart health, such as diet, exercise, and smoking habits”.
It was also discovered that the temperature of the bath did not affect the findings.
The results of the study are published in the journal Heart.
Harvard University also looked at the impact of saunas in their research.
Several studies link the use of a sauna four to seven times a week to reduced blood pressure and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.
The authors of a study conducted on Finnish sauna users in 2018, the reason for this is the benefits accrued from using saunas including improved blood vessel function, healthier cholesterol levels and lowered inflammation as a result of frequent sauna use.
General lifestyle habits of the Finnish participants also played role in the results.
Although saunas and baths both have health benefits, they aren’t safe for everyone.
Harvard University recommends that they aren’t safe for people with “unstable chest pain, poorly controlled blood pressure, or other serious heart issues”.
They also recommended that people in their 70s or above who have low blood pressure should take extra care.
Nevertheless, if safe to do so, baths can have a positive impact on a person’s risk of stroke.
