UK Care Guide estimates that an estate worth £100,000 will have variable costs in the range of £2,000 to £5,000 plus VAT and roughly £155 added for the fixed fees.

While it’s an expensive and often lengthy process, not having probate for cases with a will means no assets can be legally transferred or accessed by beneficiaries.

Essentially, not having a probate can ‘lock’ heirs out of their own inheritance.

Once the estate has been settled with a probate in place, IHT can then be calculated and paid if the estate is above the threshold value of £325,000.