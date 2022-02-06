The Pentagon announced last week 3,000 US troops would be sent to Poland, Germany and Romania in response to Vladimir Putin’s threats to invade Ukraine. The Russian tyrant has amassed over 100,000 troops and substantial military hardware on its borders with its Slavonic neighbour. Mr Putin looks poised to authorise a further military incursion into Ukrainian territory that some analysts believe could lead to the biggest conflict in Europe since the end of World War II.

The new deployment of American troops is meant to reassure NATO allies, who feel threatened by Moscow’s military manoeuvrings, US officials said.

John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, confirmed that around 2,000 soldiers would be sent from their bases in the US to Poland and Germany.

Another 1,000 would be redeployed from their headquarters in Germany to Romania.

The US President’s plans were strongly opposed by Ben and Jerry’s, who posted a tweet expressing their displeasure at the move.

The ice cream giants warned Mr Biden that he risked “fanning the flames of war” in a critical social media post.