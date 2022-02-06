Ken Loach: Corbyn’s policies will allow us to ‘take back control’

The legendary filmmaker’s, ‘Sorry We Missed You’ airs tonight at 10pm on BBC Two, charting the life of a worker who hopes the gig economy can solve his and his family’s financial woes. But the hard-up delivery driver and his wife end up trapped in a vicious circle while struggling to raise their children. A social-realist drama, Mr Loach’s 2019 flick exposed the major downsides of the gig economy, a sector that many hailed as a way to free-up time and provide unmatched work-life balance.

Then, at 11.35, BBC Two will show ‘Versus: The Life and Films of Ken Loach’, a biography film of Ken Loach himself. Mr Loach is a long-time self-confessed socialist, throwing his weight behind the Labour Party under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn. However, by 2021, Mr Loach had been expelled by the party’s new leader, Sir Keir Starmer, amid a string of expulsions of close allies of Mr Corbyn. Mr Loach claimed the move by the party was because he would “not disown those already expelled”, hitting out at an alleged “witch-hunt”.

Ken Loach: The social-realist filmmaker let rip at Sir Keir Starmer

Sorry We Missed You: His 2019 title follows the life of a delivery driver working in the gig economy

It followed reports at the time that Sir Keir was preparing to support a purge of factions vocally supportive of Mr Corbyn’s leadership. Writing on Twitter following his expulsion, Mr Loach said: “Labour HQ finally decided I’m not fit to be a member of their party, as I will not disown those already expelled. “Well… I am proud to stand with the good friends and comrades victimised by the purge. “There is indeed a witch-hunt… Starmer and his clique will never lead a party of the people. JUST IN: Question Time: Audience member clashes with professor

Jeremy Corbyn: The pair were close allies and had a long working relationship

“We are many, they are few. Solidarity.” Responding to the news, John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, wrote: “To expel such a fine socialist who has done so much to further the cause of socialism is a disgrace. “Ken’s films have exposed the inequalities in our society, have given us hope for change & inspired us to fight back. “I send my solidarity to my friend and comrade.” DON’T MISS Pub owner’s brutal response to diner who complained about service [REPORT]

POLL: Should Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick resign? [INSIGHT]

GB News: Ex-BBC reporter blasts Beeb bias – ‘Not impartial on Brexit!’ [ANALYSIS]

Labour Party: Many allies of Corbyn were expelled from the party following his departure as leader

Socialism: Corbyn brought a wave of left-wing politics into the party

Mr Corbyn had similarly been expelled from the party in October 2020 over controversy surrounding alleged anti-semitism under his watch while Labour leader. He consistently denied the claims, with his supporters pointing to his decades-long effort to tackle and challenge racism in the world. Mr Corbyn was later reinstated as a member but has never had the whip returned to him. Mr Loach, meanwhile, had left Labour in the Nineties, after three decades as a member, in disgust of the leadership and rise of Tony Blair, according to reports.

Keir Starmer: The Labour leader has flip-flopped on his Brexit stance over the years

He went on to play an active role in the left-wing political parties Respect and Left Unity, both of which have presented themselves as radical alternatives to Labour. He made many pieces of work for Labour during Mr Corbyn’s tenure, including a one-hour documentary, ‘In Conversation with Jeremy Corbyn’, which was released during the second leadership election. And, in 2017, he directed an election broadcast featuring a profile of Mr Corbyn for the Labour Party’s General Election campaign. In all, he made three broadcasts for the party.

John McDonnell: The former shadow chancellor said Loach’s expulsion was a ‘disgrace’