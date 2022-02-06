Sponsored Video



Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome their second child

The makeup mogul announced Sunday via her verified Instagram account that she has given birth.

The black and white photo showing what appears to be their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, holding a newborn’s hand featured a caption with a blue heart emoji and the date 2-22-22.

Stormi was born February 1, 2018.

Her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, commented “Angel Pie” about the photo and Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote “Mommy of two life.”

Scott also commented on the birth of the new baby with a blue heart and six brown heart emojis.

Kylie Jenner confirmed in September that she and the rapper were expecting their second child together.

As of Sunday night, no additional information about the new baby had been released.





