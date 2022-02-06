Lake Bell's Nude Photo Leak Influenced Pam & Tommy

“I remember having to talk to an FBI recovering agent for a week or so about that property being stolen and it was so humiliating.”
Multi-hyphenate Lake Bell is opening up about how her stolen nude photos influenced her directing of Pam & Tommy.
The 42-year-old’s private pictures were leaked back in 2014 as part of a major celebrity hack titled “Celebgate,” which also targeted the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Kaley Cuoco, who spoke up about it at the time.
“It was an unreal tsunami in the industry for private property being stolen by a hacking, and I was one of those people,” Lake told Insider in her first public comments on the incident.
It was Lake’s personal connection to the subject matter at hand that led her to agree to direct two episodes of Pam & Tommy. The Hulu series traces the whirlwind romance between Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) in the mid-’90s, as well as the couple’s stolen sex tape.
“Reading through the series, I realized this is shockingly intelligent in its way of addressing exploitation while allowing for the viewer to laugh and enjoy,” Lake explained.
Lake said she could empathize with the Baywatch star’s experience. “The disorientation that Pam Anderson felt when her stuff went viral, which wasn’t even the word at the time, I just have that knowledge. When I got hacked I went, ‘Fuck!’ It feels gross.”
Leading up to the series’ premiere, reports emerged that Pamela — who was not involved with the series — finds the unearthing of her trauma “very painful.”