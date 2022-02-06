First, the good gardening news: UK sunrise should be 50 minutes earlier by the end of the month. Sunset almost an hour later, days nudging two hours longer by 28 February.

Now, though, the weather. Temperatures can be fierce. They’re often lower than January with severe frosts, sometimes snow. So don’t rush to sow outside even on a bright sunny day. In contrast to TS Eliot, I find February to be the cruellest month. Less so April.

That said, there are a few things ready to go into the ground, unless your soil is soaked or frozen. If it is, stick to sowing in indoor pots for planting out later. Rhubarb sets, shallot sets, garlic and broad beans can all go in. As can bare-root fruit bushes and trees. Remember, too, to finish winter pruning fruit bushes while they’re dormant. They’ll be starting to stir around now.

Seed potatoes can still be chitted in trays or egg boxes in a light cool room.

Keep feeding birds if you can and think about nesting boxes, so they can familiarise themselves before breeding begins. Please, too, keep an eye on ponds. Take measures to stop them freezing over. Gently break through any ice. Warm water works well.

There’s a long list of plants if you have propagators or a cool inside space. Tomatoes and aubergines can be sown in propagators, but aubergine needs more warmth.

Radish, hardy salad, spinach, lettuce and leek seeds are good to go in indoor pots. Start early peas in guttering for transplanting to trenches later. If in doubt how best to do it, there are many instructional films online.

We’re still in limbo at the allotments. We don’t know if the council will be gone by the end of the month as planned. So I’m practising patience – not with great success in truth, though I’m trying hard to be more Howard.

