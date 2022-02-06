Each star sign in the zodiac has different qualities, needs, and desires when it comes to finding love and being in love. Leo, the fifth sign in the zodiac, is represented by the Lion.
Today, February 7, astrologists have urged Leos to hold a party, giving them the opportunity to meet someone new or rekindle a spark with someone they already know.
Horoscope.com said: “This is a perfect day for a couple’s party, whereby you can invite over friends who are newly together or in a long term relationship to just relax, drink champagne, and generally have a great time.
“Lay on all kinds of romantic food and provide the best in music, and allow those present to do their part in making the evening a success.”
As for the rest of the month, Leos are advised to be communicative with their crush and, by the end of the month, those born under the star sign are set to have plenty of potential love interests.
A fire sign, it is no surprise that Leos are passionate, intense, and fiery when it comes to expressing love towards another person.
Like Virgos, Leos love hard – but unlike the Virgin sign, falling in love is easy for then.
Staying in love, however, can be difficult.
Horoscope.com said: “Falling in love is easy for Lions. But finding a person who can match them and staying in love can be tough.
“Leo loves flirting and dating, and has no problem pencilling new names onto the calendar.
“This sign loves the rollercoaster that is romance, from butterflies before the first date to catching their breath after the first time in bed.
“But while Lions thrive on the novelty of dating, they can be easily disappointed if their date fails to live up to their outsize expectations.
“That’s why Leos occasionally finds true love with partners they may have dated or broken up with in the past.”
Leo is most compatible with Libra, perhaps because both signs enjoy socialising and “making every day truly pleasurable”.
Other good love matches are Scorpio, Aries, and Pisces.
On the connection between Scorpio and Leo, Horoscope.com said: “Leo and Scorpio match each other in their intensity, and social Leo can prevent deep Scorpio from brooding too much.
“This fire and water sign are an instant power couple who can make amazing things happen if they work together.”