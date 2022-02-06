



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has spoken out after his side’s 3-1 win over Cardiff in the FA Cup on Sunday. The Reds entered the game hoping to make the fifth round of the competition. And they did just that, cruising to a straightforward win at Anfield.

Liverpool were too strong for Cardiff at Anfield. Diogo Jota continued his electric form, with the Portugal international heading the hosts in front in the 53rd minute. Takumi Minamino then doubled their advantage, with Harvey Elliot also on target before Rubin Colwill pulling one back. Liverpool also gave Luis Diaz his debut, with the winger making his first appearance since joining from Portuguese giants Porto in January. It was a good day for the Reds and for Elliot, in particular.

With Elliot making his first appearance since September, Klopp admitted he was delighted to have the youngster back. “Harvey was unlucky with the injury but lucky with the whole process afterwards,” he added. “Everything went really well. He did an incredible job, the medical department did an incredible job. “He is a fearless boy and a great footballer so all these things. “There are not all good things when you get an injury like that but when you are young you deal with it. “And he did. Now he is back and it is really nice. Getting the goal was a touching moment.”

Elliot was buzzing after the game, with the Liverpool star thanking therapist Joe Lewis for helping him recover. “It’s so hard to put into words – that’s what I’m in the team for: scoring goals and assisting,” he said. “Today I got to do that in front of the fans. At the end of the day, that’s my job. “This is a moment that my family and I will never forget. “I have to thank Joe Lewis – one of the physical therapists at Liverpool. He made me strong again – my mum and dad too, a big thank you to everyone at the LFC. I’m back now and the injury is behind me. “I have to thank all the Liverpool fans for their support. It means the world to me and my family.”

Cardiff boss Steve Morison, meanwhile, said: ”I’m really disappointed that we conceded a set-piece and it was two poor goals that gave them the other two. “Coming away from Anfield frustrated that we have given them three poor goals, it is tough, because we want to win and to do things right. “We had to withstand some pressure but I thought we did it well. We restricted them to long-distance shots if they were going to have any. We had a couple of moments and could have had a pen. “If it is outside the box I think it gets given a foul. That is how football goes. “And then the moment at the start of the second-half with the keeper. I personally think my striker has to get there first and go around him. “When it doesn’t happen you don’t what it will be after that. So proud but frustrated.”









