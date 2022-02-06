Mohamed Salah and Egypt will be handed the chance to avenge their Africa Cup of Nations final defeat when they square off against Senegal in their two-legged World Cup play-off in March. The Pharaohs endured penalty shootout heartbreak in Cameroon at Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium as they were beaten 4-2 on penalties after 120 minutes of goalless action.
Salah’s Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane struck the all-important winner from 12-yards as Senegal won their first-ever AFCON.
It was redemption for Mane, who saw a seventh-minute penalty saved by Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski in the opening exchanges of the contest.
Egypt have won the competition more times than any other nation (7) but it wasn’t to be again this time around, five years after losing the 2017 final to Cameroon.
Yet the Pharaohs have the chance to put things right when they take on Senegal again next month as they bid to book their place at December’s World Cup in Qatar.
Meanwhile, Senegal were also unbeaten in Group H, dropping just two points as they topped the pile, beating Togo, Namibia and Congo along the way.
Salah and Mane will now have to put international rivalries aside as they prepare to head back to Anfield with Liverpool set to face Leicester in Premier League action on Thursday.
There was a touch of class from man of the moment Mane, who consoled his devastated club team-mate after scoring the winning penalty.
Liverpool’s ‘Egyptian King’ did not even get to take a spot-kick after he was nominated to take the fifth and final penalty for his country.