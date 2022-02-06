On the topic, Kathryn Harnett, a Policy Manager at WhatsApp, explained: “WhatsApp protects our users’ personal messages with end-to-end encryption.

“But, we want to remind people of the other ways they can keep their accounts safe and remain vigilant to the threat of scammers.

“We advise all users never to share their six-digit PIN code with others, not even friends or family, and recommend that all users set up two-step verification for added security.

“And, if you receive a suspicious message (even if you think you know who it’s from), calling or requesting a voice note is the fastest and simplest way to check someone is who they say they are. A friend in need is a friend worth calling.”