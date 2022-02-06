



The iPad might be the most popular tablet on the planet, but it could soon have a new rival to fend off. Samsung is holding a major Galaxy Unpacked event later this week, with the Korean technology firm rumoured to unveil a new Galaxy Tab range called the S8.

Rumours suggest this could be one of the firm’s most premium tablets to date with it thought that Samsung could reveal a flagship Ultra model alongside two more standard devices. If true, they could take aim firmly at Apple’s iPad range which remain the most dominant on the market. We’ll find out full details on Wednesday, February 9, but ahead of this grand unveiling, there’s been some very comprehensive leaks that paint a pretty good picture of what’s coming soon. The Tab S8 Ultra certainly looks like the gadget to watch out for with the team at SamMobile recently publishing full details about its features. It appears this super-premium tablet will feature a giant 14.6-inch AMOLED screen that’ll get a speedy 120Hz refresh rate for stutter-free scrolling.

The latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm could also be tucked under the hood, making this tablet supremely powerful and highly efficient. If you have endless films and photos you need to store then there could be the option to order it with a whopping 512GB hard drive. For those wanting to get creative or scribble down some notes, the Tab S8 Ultra looks almost certain to feature an S Pen stylus that will stick to its case via magnets and also get a recharge whilst attached. A massive 11,000mAh battery, fast charging and impressive camera system should also add to the appeal. Alongside the Ultra we can also expect to see a standard Tab S8 with an 11-inch screen and a Plus version that will feature a 12.4-inch panel. All of these tablets could also come packed with stereo speakers, fast Wi-Fi 6 compatibility and accessories such as keyboard cases to help them transform into mini laptops.

Of course, Unpacked won’t just be about tablets. Samsung’s main announcements are sure to be all about the firm’s new Galaxy S22 smartphones. Just like the tablets, we’re expecting a standard model to launch as well as the Plus version and a more premium Ultra model which could see the return of the in-built S Pen. The big announcements will get underway from 3pm on Wednesday and Express.co.uk will bring you all the news live as it happens so watch this space for full details.









