Matcha tea: Why this super-green should replace your coffee - five key benefits

How is matcha similar to coffee?

While green tea might seem like an odd trade-off for a cup of coffee, just one shot of matcha could be just as awakening when it comes to kick-starting your day.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Krisi Smith, Co-Founder of Bird & Blend Tea Co. said: “Matcha is no ordinary tea! Brewing a swamp-like green matcha in the morning provides three times the energy boost to an espresso.

“The energy release happens throughout the day, for a more invigorating start and no caffeine jitters.”

As well as providing a stable hit of caffeine throughout the day, just one cup of matcha contains the equivalent benefits of 10 cups of regular green tea.