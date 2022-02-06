Meghan Markle broke tradition with baby announcement after 'unbearable grief'

On Valentine’s Day last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their second child, Lilibet, in a very personal statement.
The couple decided to announce the good news by sharing a black and white portrait.
Prince Harry and Meghan could be seen laying on their lawn, Meghan’s head on Harry’s lap with her hands on her bump.
A spokesperson for the couple said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”
This announcement broke the tradition in both its style and content.
Royal pregnancy announcements are never accompanied by a photograph.
The couple’s snap was taken by Misan Harrima, a good friend of theirs.
Harry and Meghan’s announcement also made reference to their elder child, Archie, which has never been done in any other pregnancy statement.
This could be attributed to the couple’s new life as non-royals.
Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal titles before having Lilibet, which would allow them to be more flexible and personal in the way they shared the news.
Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
The previous November, the Duchess of Sussex revealed she has suffered a miscarriage: “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote in The New York Times.
When Meghan was expecting her first child Archie, and before they quit royal life, a formal and traditional statement was released by the palace.
It read: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019.
“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always stuck to tradition and announced their pregnancies the same way.
The statements never mentioned their other children or were accompanied by a photograph.
When Kate was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, the palace statement said they “very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their second child”.
With Prince Louis, the Duchess’ pregnancy announcement read: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.
“As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.”