Meghan Markle broke tradition with baby announcement after 'unbearable grief'

On Valentine’s Day last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their second child, Lilibet, in a very personal statement.

The couple decided to announce the good news by sharing a black and white portrait.

Prince Harry and Meghan could be seen laying on their lawn, Meghan’s head on Harry’s lap with her hands on her bump.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

