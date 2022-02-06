Metaverse is a 3D technology enables Virtual platform where every business can make the customers experience the power of virtual reality and enhance the micro moments for them. The future is boundless with the dynamic of Metaverse. The massive investment made by Facebook in Meta world is also another example of use of applications of AR and VR in social media platforms.

The security in network of metaverse is significant for enhancing the effectiveness. The restaurants can also be experienced in virtual world and the excellent services can be delivered. Although the term Metaverse came in 1992 by Neil Stephenson but in 2022, this is executed as 3D Virtual space. This is unique for businesses as it will create a unique 3D digital platform using AR, VR, Cryptocurrency and Internet.

The businesses like Meta and Microsoft have already collaborated for building metaverse to strengthen their capabilities. The use of Roblox is also example of Metaverse where you can experience the power of virtual buddies. In fact, gaming had the same applications long back but for businesses the importance of such platforms is now being exploited.

The organizations like McDonalds, nestle have already been using the Metaverse in western countries. Companies will require to do research for customers in the metaverse. They need to see how people act and what their preferences are in the metaverse as it could be totally different than how they behave and what they shop for in real life.

