For the second time in as many days, OpTic Texas dropped a heartbreaker in game five, round 11 today, this time at the hands of the Minnesota RØKKR.

Down 2-1 in this online Call of Duty League series, Minnesota looked to be dead in the water in game four, facing an over 70-point deficit late in the Berlin Hardpoint. But the RØKKR have shown that they’re a team that will continue to battle no matter the odds and they slowly brought it back to win 250-244, sending the series to a fifth and final map. Minnesota then clutched up in the final round of Berlin Search and Destroy, planting the bomb and eliminating all of OpTic’s players to finish the series.

The RØKKR have been in worse situations and always seem prepared when their backs are against the wall. MajorManiak, who led Minnesota with a 1.07 series K/D, thinks the roster remaining the same year over year helps in those clutch situations.

“To have comfortability with your teammates, even out of the game, just gives you that slight advantage,” he said after the match. “We all know each other, how we play, how we can learn and just improve as a team—especially from Major IV to Champs last year. Being able to work with each other for another year is awesome.”

After a disappointing one-and-done showing at the Kickoff Classic in January, Minnesota improve to 1-0 on the 2022 season and show that they’re still one of the league’s top teams.

For OpTic, who are now 0-2, it’s yet another disappointing collapse after their surprising reverse sweep loss at the hands of the London Royal Ravens yesterday. Today, they were in control for the entirety of map four before allowing Minnesota to pull off the comeback. It’s still extremely early in the season and OpTic have time to figure things out.

Texas has one of the best coaches in the CDL in Rambo, who’s been in this situation before. His Dallas Empire teams faced plenty of adversity and responded, so there’s no reason that can’t happen with this OpTic squad. Shotzzy, who is one of the main bright spots for OpTic on the young season, played admirably. He led Texas in kills, K/D, and damage dealt throughout the five-game series.

Minnesota will be back in action when they take on the London Royal Ravens on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2pm CT. OpTic will face off with the Paris Legion after the conclusion of London vs. Minnesota.