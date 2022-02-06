PORT ARANSAS, Texas (KTRK) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who fell overboard a commercial shrimp vessel near Port Aransas on Sunday.

Eyewitness News is looking into the details of this story. In the meantime, today’s top headlines can be found in this video.

The 40-year-old was not wearing a life jacket when he fell overboard seven miles northeast of the Port Aransas jetties, according to the Coast Guard.

A helicopter and response boat crew launched a search for Michael Ramirez after they received a report around 7 a.m. stating the captain of the shrimp boat Lady Nora had slipped and fallen overboard.

Authorities said Ramirez is 6 feet tall and weights about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and boots.

Anyone with information should contact Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi at 361-939-0450.