Although Paul recalls making £110 a day, Universal said it’s not unheard of to earn £200 depending on whether someone has a niche skill or particular look.

Marketing manager Indiana West said the company is always looking for more extras and they actively encourage people from all walks of life to sign up.

She added: “Some of our artistes do it full time.

“If you live close to a large studio or busy production spot then you can have a real abundance of work, but we still find that most of our artistes work on a part-time basis.”