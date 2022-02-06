Aug 2, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano (24) reacts after striking out in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson Cano has become a giant question mark for the New York Mets. He is back from his year long suspension due to a failed PED test, and with another $48 million due over the upcoming two seasons, will likely find himself in the lineup more often than not. However, with that time off and his age, it is fair to wonder if he will produce on the diamond.

Meanwhile, there are no questions that Cano will produce in his hometown. He made a significant investment in a recycling company, providing for his community and the environment.

Robinson Cano made an investment of more than 16 million dollars in the company East Recycling SRL, a solid waste recycling plant in his hometown of San Pedro de Macoris, DR., which will help generate more than 800 direct jobs. pic.twitter.com/ri4KNvOhOz — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) February 6, 2022

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano making a difference

It will be easy for a segment of baseball fans to feel some disdain for Cano. He has now been suspended twice for failed PED tests, putting his accomplishments and contract in question. No matter what he does on the diamond going forward, he will forever be tainted.

But Cano is showing that he is more that his time on the diamond. He has made an impressive contribution to help his hometown in a significant way, investing in a company that will provide for literally hundreds of his fellow citizens.

The impact will be felt in more than their lives as well. With this investment into a recycling company, Cano is doing his part to make a difference on the planet as well. By cleaning up the environment, he can make an impact upon everyone’s future.

This investment is not necessarily going to change how baseball fans regard him moving forward. His production on the diamond will be viewed with skepticism, especially if he performs well whenever the upcoming season begins. No matter what, no one can deny that Cano is making an impact going forward.

There may be questions about whether or not Robinson Cano can make a difference for the New York Mets. However, there are no questions that he is doing so off the diamond.