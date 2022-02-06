Downsizing can often be a tiresome chore as we uncover many worthless, albeit with plenty of memories attached, items from years gone by that we never knew were still kept in the house.

However, for one Surrey resident, this experience led to him stumbling across an incredible surprise.

Clive Goodchild had never set eyes on these remarkable 1960s keepsakes until he opened a drawer in an antique bureau in his East Molesey home a few months ago.

This would prove to be Beatles memorabilia that many fans of the Fab Four would give an arm and a leg for.

The bundle contained a photo of The Beatles signed by the pop legends themselves: Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

This treasured ‘60s scrapbook actually belonged to Clive’s late wife of 34 years, Celia, who died in 2019 aged 65.

Clive began the slow process of sorting through a lifetime of memories in preparation for downsizing during lockdown.

Despite being aware of his wife becoming a fan of the band when Beatlemania gripped the nation in the early 1960s, he was still amazed to discover her forgotten treasures that had seemingly rarely seen the light of day after being placed there all those years ago.

Clive, 67, a retired banker/financier, said upon this find: “I found Celia’s old Beatles scrapbook in a drawer in a 150-year-old bureau.

“It’s been in the house since we moved here 36 years ago. In fact, the memorabilia must have been in the drawer for longer than that because the desk used to belong to Celia’s parents.

“The autographed photo was inside the scrapbook along with copies of The Beatles’ monthly magazine.

“I know my wife liked the Beatles when she was 10 or 11 – lots of girls did. At that time, around 1963/64, she was a pupil at the Beehive Boarding School in Sussex.

“Though we sometimes talked about The Beatles, she never mentioned the memorabilia. But she obviously loved the band because she kept the scrapbook all her life.

“Her late father was a colonel in the army who knew some important people in London. I suspect he obtained the signed photo for her. But Celia’s no longer here to ask.



“I’d like to think the memorabilia will bring some pleasure to someone. Perhaps they’ll have it framed and put it up on a wall.”

Beatles fans will get the chance to purchase the autographs and associated memorabilia when it goes under the hammer at Hansons London on February 26 with an estimate of £1,000-£2,000.

Hansons London associate director Chris Kirkham said: “It’s a gold-dust find and a lovely surprise for Clive.



“I think we all hold on to things that remind us of special times in our lives, especially from our formative years. They get buried away in boxes and cupboards for decades and sometimes we even forget about them ourselves.

“Music memorabilia such as autographs or tickets from famous concerts are often treasured, and they can be particularly valuable at auction because the best artists and groups remain popular and gain new generations of fans.

“This is certainly true of The Beatles, the most influential group of all time.”

The Fab Four’s Surrey connections

The Beatles have become synonymous with Surrey given their various connections to the county during their heyday.

Three quarters of The Fab Four upped sticks and moved to new homes in north Surrey in the mid-60s; George to Esher, and John and Ringo up the road on the exclusive St George’s Hill estate at Weybridge.

Six decades on and these remarkable finds serve as a reminder to the importance that the music icons had to so many lives.

