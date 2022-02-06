OpTic Texas’ growing pains have been loud. When the two most iconic Call of Duty organizations, Envy Gaming and OpTic Gaming, merged, it meant that some of the biggest talents in the scene were going to be under the microscope.

A two-loss weekend to start the Call of Duty League season, with the most recent being a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Rokkr on Sunday night, ensured criticism would be high.

OpTic Gaming never reached its same glory since winning a world title in 2017. Since then, it has been winnable matches without the clutch factor that made OpTic the iconic brand it became.

OpTic Texas head coach Ray “Rambo” Lussier will tell you that looks can be deceiving though. His team may have lost two matches that went to map five, round 11, but this OpTic team doesn’t handle losses the way it has in the recent past.

“The way we are doing things this year, from what I’ve heard, is very different from what they were doing last year,” Lussier told The Dallas Morning News. “Especially with postgame talks and taking losses in a positive mindset, blaming ourselves for the mistakes that we can fix instead of looking at the negatives of the game or things that are out of our control.”

Rallying the players and keeping the spirit strong over the weekend wasn’t easy, Lussier added. It’s made life a bit harder from a stress standpoint. But, if OpTic were to be losing early in the season, he’d want it to look exactly like this.

That includes the winnable maps, like OpTic’s blown 70-point lead on Berlin hardpoint. The search and destroy maps which OpTic was one player from taking. The heartbreak from it too.

Those emotions matter for a team that is still new to each other and wants to share a title together. The comms aren’t crisp right now. Texas is still deciding on bomb carriers, Lussier said. Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro and Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal are still working on their chemistry with Brandon “Dashy” Otell and Seth “Scump” Abner.

Those hiccups make for painful losses early on.

“As much as they suck and we could easily be 2-0 right now, it’s just that we are really trying to figure out the parts of the game that we’ve messed up on that are in our control,” Lussier said, “so we don’t have to go through these things in the future.”

Top squads like Atlanta FaZe and the Seattle Surge won their matches, but didn’t escape the weekend unscathed. Atlanta was a map away from losing to the Paris Legion, and Seattle was nearly reverse swept against Toronto on Saturday.

Lussier was confident every CDL team would have growing pains this season.

Texas has three matches left before the major it hosts in early March. And the losing can’t last forever, or remain acceptable as part of the growth, but Lussier did make OpTic’s goals clear when speaking with The News on Sunday evening:

“Our goal is to win champs, period,” Lussier said. “Everything we do from now until then, scrutiny or not, I mean this sounds stupid but we could literally lose every single tournament all year, and if we win champs it will be a successful year to all of us.”

Texas is not a team equipped to win champs right now. The team knows that as much as the Call of Duty League panel that wrongly predicted an OpTic win against the Rokkr.

OpTic has a whole season ahead of it. The team has plenty of time.

