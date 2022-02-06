NSAIDs are known for inhibiting the production of prostaglandins, which protects the gastrointestinal tract.

SSRIs on the other hand, inhibit the production of platelets in the blood, which are critical for clotting.

Doctor Elena Ivanina, director of neuro-gastroenterology and motility at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, explained that signs of bleeding may not always be blatant.

The health expert noted: “Some bleeding […] may be microscopic and not seen; therefore, symptoms of anaemia such as fatigue, shortness of breath on exertion or lightheadedness may signal blood loss as well.”