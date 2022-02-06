



This common but costly retirement planning mistake happens when people start drawing money from their pension pots after the age of 55. Take too much in one go and HMRC will swoop.

Planning your retirement is one of the most important things you will ever do and you only have one shot at getting it right. Mistakes cannot be reversed. Whether you are coming up to retirement or have already stopped working, you need to think ahead, said Andrew Tully, technical director at Canada Life. “We spend decades saving towards retirement, but one simple error could trigger an avoidable disaster.” The majority of people approaching or in retirement now leave their money invested through drawdown, and take income or lump sums as required. If they draw too much in one tax year, they could incur a shock tax bill that will wreck their plans.

Most Britons now have “defined contribution” workplace and personal pensions, as company defined benefit “final salary” schemes go into decline. With a defined contribution scheme, how much pension you get depends on how much you pay in and how well your investments perform. Savers can take 25 percent of their pot as tax-free cash, which is a hugely popular benefit. However, the remaining 75 percent will be subject to income tax. You have to manage these withdrawals very carefully, otherwise the taxman will earn almost as much from your retirement pot as you do. READ MORE: ‘Worst stock market crash EVER’ as Facebook plummets – but UK is winne

After taking the tax-free cash, any further withdrawals are added to your total earnings for that year. If you already earn income from other sources, such as a job, the State Pension, company or personal pensions, savings or a rental property, you could pay far more tax than you expect. Tully said if you draw too much pension in any year, that could push you into a higher tax bracket unexpectedly. It’s a simple mistake and an incredibly costly one. “If you take the money as a single lump sum, you could suddenly get pushed from paying 20 percent tax to 40 percent tax.” As a simple example, say you receive £9,000 from the State Pension, £10,000 from a company pension and earn another £15,000 from a part-time job. Your total income is £34,000 a year. DON’T MISS:

If you then take a £50,000 lump sum from your pension, that would drive up your annual earnings to £84,000. Anything above £50,270 is taxed at 40 percent, so in this case £33,730 would be subject to higher rate tax. This means you will hand over £13,492 of your pension savings to HMRC in higher rate tax. That’s on top of the 20 percent tax you will buy on your income between £12,570 and £50,270. If you are of working age, you will pay National Insurance as well. Some people who make this mistake could end up paying 40 percent income tax for the first and only time in their life, Tully said. Yet this mistake is easy to avoid by taking smaller amounts each year to keep your income within a lower tax bracket, Tully added. “One optino is to top up your income by making withdrawals from an Isa, if you have one, as this is tax free.”









