Reports claim that This Morning floor manager Tim Carr, who’d held his role for 25 years, will also be reuniting with Piers on TalkTV, while ITV daytime producer Lindsey Bowers has now been confirmed as a staff member on the new channel.

Finally, Vivek Sharma, who most recently had been working on the Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch with Steph McGovern, but had also been a member of the ITV team for several years prior to that, has also jumped ship and announced he will be joining TalkTV as an executive producer.

Though it might have seemed that Piers had been ousted for speaking his mind, in his eyes he will definitely be having the last laugh – with the cream of the crop from ITV joining the celebration for freedom of speech alongside him.

Piers defiantly exclaimed in his column for The Sun: “The column is called Uncensored because it does what it says on the tin. Effectively I was censored at my previous job and told to apologise to Meghan Markle for an honestly held opinion, which obviously I wasn’t going to do.

“Pushy little Princess Pinocchio tried her utmost to cancel me, and she will be in for a very unpleasant surprise when I emerge, like Lazarus, from my den.